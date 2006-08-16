Dage's David Bernard to present at SMTA

David Bernard, product manager x-ray systems at Dage Precision Industries, will present a technical paper on inspection of popcorned BGA devices at the upcoming SMTA International conference.

Dr. Bernard will present the paper, "Correlating the presence of popcorned BGA devices post reflow with solder-ball diameter measurements from x-ray inspection" on Wednesday, September 27th at 1:30 PM at the Rosemont Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, United States.