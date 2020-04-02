© Elmatica

Elmatica sees a spike in demand - responds with growth in staff

Growing demand, new customers and an increase in business within knowledge intensive industries, has reinforced the need for another Country Manager in Poland, a new Technical Manager and an additional resource in the Customer Service Department.

“Welcoming new colleagues is always an honour. Increasing the number of colleagues with close to 10% on one day, is particularly pleasant these days, when unprecedented challenges and potential recessions are dominating the news," says CEO Didrik Bech, in a press release. The Sales Department expanded with an additional Country Manager in Poland, Adam Szostek, Maria Ricart Bou joined as Technical Manager in Technical Department, and Maryam El Bakkali is a temporary resource in Customer Service Department. “A growing demand and increase in new business, has augmented the need for another Country Manager in Poland, an exciting and rapidly growing market for us. The Technical Department handles thousands of EQs and stack ups for our customers each year. Maria is a vital support to ensure that the department utilizes its resources and manages its projects efficiently. Maryam has supported the Customer Service Department from week one during this highly unpredictable global situation, handling thousands of orders requiring extra attention due to the Corona situation. We are very pleased to have Adam, Maria and Maryam onboard," adds Bech. Adam Szostek started his career in sales of PCB at Technoservice, then proceeded to DGTronik as Sales Director for approximately 15 years. He is experienced with and trained in PCB and PCBA manufacturing processes. Maria Ricart Bou has joined the Elmatica team, from Tesla Motors Inc. in Oslo, where she has been handling project management, customer claims and service support. Maryam El Bakkali is covering a Maternity leave in Customer Service. She is French with a Masters Degree in Engineering, and has been working for the Environmental Department in France, and Envision/Total E&P and Envision/Cegal in Norway.