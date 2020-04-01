© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

2018 and 2019 Regional Semiconductor Materials Markets (US$ Billions)

Region 2018 2019 % Change Taiwan 11.62 11.34 -2.4% South Korea 8.94 8.83 -1.3% China 8.52 8.69 1.9% Japan 7.80 7.70 -1.3% Rest of World 6.21 6.05 -2.6% North America 5.73 5.62 -1.8% Europe 3.89 3.89 0% Total 52.73 52.14 -1.1%

While worldwide total wafer fabrication materials logged a slight decrease of 0.4%, from USD 33.0 billion to USD 32.8 billion, wafer fab materials, process chemicals, sputtering targets, and CMP registered declines of more than 2% year-over-year (YoY). Packaging materials slipped 2.3%, from USD 19.7 billion to USD 19.2 billion, in 2019. The only two categories to notch increases last year were substrate and other packaging materials. For the 10th consecutive year, Taiwan, at USD 11.3 billion, was the largest consumer of semiconductor materials on the strength of its large foundry and advanced packaging base. Korea remained in the second spot, while, China, the only materials market to register an increase in 2019, was third. All other regions saw flat revenue or low single-digit declines.