GSPK Design play part in reducing fuel costs

GSPK Design Ltd has successfully designed, developed and are now manufacturing an Electronic Control Unit (ECU) which is currently being utilised within the HGV market to impact upon and help reduce the costs associated with fuel consumption.

As the cost of diesel continues to rise, the impact fuel consumption has on profit margins is becoming an even more important issue. Consumers are demanding more environmentally conscious products as pressures intensify to reduce diesel emissions.



With assistance from GSPK Design Ltd, the GSPK Dual Fuel System has been designed to function using advanced digital electronics to control the proportion of LPG used by the engine.



No modification to the diesel engine is necessary with this development, and the system can be switched off at any time, thus allowing the motor to run on straight diesel if and when required.



GSPK Design were approached by their sister company, GSPK Multifuel Technology Ltd, a dedicated dual fuel system manufacturer, to assist in the electronic development of the ECU. The ECU works to identify the correct ratio of LPG diesel in order to maximize the flow of LPG, without detriment to the engine performance, and is able to monitor engine parameters, including; engine speed, turbo boost pressure, engine temperature, safety systems and engine knock detection, and then calculates the optimum gas flow using Digital Signal Processor technology (DSP) and 3D mapping.



The complete system includes an ECU, wiring harness and control valves which can be successfully retrofitted to a wide range of commercial vehicles. Furthermore, GSPK Design engineers have developed a suite of software to assist the installation process and optimise the gas flow. This incorporates a GPS interface to accurately track the vehicle speed and location during test runs.



David Abbott, Managing Director of Multifuel Technology Ltd said: “GSPK Design have delivered top quality hardware and firmware and have added a lot of value during the specification process and as a consequence, have delivered exactly what I needed to launch this product successfully. Latest independent tests have revealed a clear 14.5% fuel cost saving following a series of tests to stimulate speed and load conditions typically experienced by an HGV travelling mainly on A roads and motorways.”



Steven Henderson, Technical Sales Director of GSPK Design Ltd said: “The launch of the ECU has been incredibly successful and we are delighted that we have been able to play a part in this success.”