© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

COVID-19 limits viability for AT&S

Considering current events and the effects that the global pandemic is having on logistics and production chains worldwide, AT&S is preparing itself for a decline in demand in some of its customer segments.

Due to the low visibility and high volatility of the developments, the PCB manufacturer says that the impact on the financial year 2020/21 cannot be quantified at present. This will very likely lead to deviations from the analyst estimates that have previously been made public. Thanks to the early measures for the protection of employees, which were installed at all locations after a successful implementation in China, all AT&S sites in Europe and Asia are now 100% available. In order to enable the necessary flexibility in the weeks to come, relevant precautions such as sufficient provision of production materials have already been initiated. For the time being, the situation and the framework conditions will be evaluated in short cycles and the corresponding measures will be introduced, the company says in a short update.