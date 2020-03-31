© samsung

Samsung Display plans to stop all LCD production in 2020

The South Korean company has reached the decision to end all of its production of LCD panels in its home country and in China by the end of 2020.

The company confirmed the plans to Reuters adding that; “We will supply ordered LCDs to our customers by the end of this year without any issues.” Back in October 2019 the Samsung Electronics unit said that it had suspended one of its two LCD production lines in Korea following a decrease in demand for LCD panels. Last year the company said that it would invest KRW 13.1 trillion (EUR 9.74 billion) in facilities and R&D to upgrade a production line, as it struggles with oversupply during weaker global demand for TVs and smartphones. This investment – which would span over five years – will focus on converting one of the company’s LCD lines into a facility to produce quantum dot screens, the report continues. What will happen to Samsung Display’s operation in China in the future has yet to be decided, the company told Reuters.