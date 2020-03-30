© ZOLL Medical Corporation

ZOLL pivots to focus on volume for ventilator production

Massachusetts-based ZOLL Medical Corporation has shot capacity up to 10,000 ventilators per month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, representing a nearly 25-fold increase from normal volume production.

In a press release, the company, which manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, announced it has tapped its U.S. supply base to help them meet the increasing demand for ventilators. ZOLL CEO Jon Rennert said, "As we strive to meet the increased demand, we have the benefit of a large, highly trained workforce and a state-of-the-art factory and are prepared to expand our supply base as necessary. We have received many unsolicited offers of help from not just medical companies, but industries including aerospace, automotive, and information technology. We look forward to working with the U.S. Government and private industry collaborators to meet this urgent need." As a contractor for the U.S. Government, ZOLL's ventilator has been utilized as a preferred transport ventilator of the U.S. Department of Defense for more than 10 years, due to its portability, reliability, and ease of use in challenging environments. Rennert continued, "Ventilators are complex, integrated medical devices comprising hundreds of individually tested parts. We have always strived to build the highest-quality portable ventilators on the market. We are now also focused on volume."