© Computrol via Youtube General | March 30, 2020
Computrol ramps output for ventilator production
As the coronavirus pandemic continues its spread through the U.S., Idaho-based Computrol is joining a growing list of electronics manufacturers who are adjusting operations to support companies producing critical healthcare products.
Ventilators, which essentially do the breathing for people when their respiratory systems are unable to, as is the case with severe cases of COVID-19, are increasingly in short supply, and one of Computrol’s products are parts used in ventilators. Computrol Vice President Jon Hanson told local affiliate KTVB that the largest ventilator manufacturer that Computrol specifically builds printed circuit boards for has upped output of the life-saving machines from 300-400 per month, to more than 1,800 per month since the onset of the pandemic. Hanson said, "We do work with other companies that are in the medical space and one of them is at the front lines of COVID testing; they provide machines [and] in an automated fashion handle the sample and put it into the tester so it can be tested, and of course their demand is skyrocketing as well. They're asking for our help in building more and more machines because the need is so great."
