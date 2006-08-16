Iwill the key to motherboards for Flextronics

Flextronics now wants to challenge Foxconn within the segment of motherboard manufacturing.

Flextronics is in the acquisition process of taking over the motherboard specialist Iwill and according to DigiTimes this acquisition will serve as a key for Flextronics to access the motherboard segment.



Foxconn and Flextronics are bitter competitiors and Flextronics now wants to take up the fight within the motherboard and computer segment since Foxconn now as started to receive orders from one of Flextronics key customers handset maker Sony Ericsson.