MontaVista opens U.K. office

MontaVista Software Inc. announces the establishment of a MontaVista office in the United Kingdom.

MontaVista Software Limited will be headquartered in Bracknell, and will market and support the full range of MontaVista products, including all editions of MontaVista Linux — Professional, Consumer Electronics and Carrier Grade — along with complementary technology products such as MontaVista Graphics. The company will also provide front line technical support for local customers and offer educational seminars.



Founded in 1999 by real-time operating system (RTOS) pioneer James Ready, MontaVista Software is a global supplier of systems software for intelligent connected devices and associated infrastructure. MontaVista offers a family of products under the MontaVista Linux umbrella that address a broad array of software developer needs encompassing applications ranging from communications infrastructure to consumer electronics. Earlier, the MontaVista Linux family of products was available in the United Kingdom via a local distributor.



“There is a huge potential market for Linux in the United Kingdom, especially in telecommunications and embedded products in general,” said Ian Graham, president, MontaVista Software Ltd. “We have very good representation in Europe – with a presence in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy, and Scandinavia. We have also done very well in the last few years in the UK market.”