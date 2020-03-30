© /nimg/E Mobility/

Polestar 2 production begins in Luqiao, China

Production of Polestar 2 has officially begun in Luqiao, China. The new electric performance fastback is the first electric vehicle to be produced by the facility.

“The world is facing enormous upheaval in the face of the coronavirus pandemic,” says Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, in a press release. “We start production now under these challenging circumstances, with a strong focus on the health and safety of our people. This is a great achievement and the result of huge efforts from the staff in the factory and the team securing the supply chain. I have a huge amount of respect for the entire team – thanks to them!” Owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding and operated by Volvo Cars, the Luqiao plant is an example of how Polestar leverages the expertise of its parent companies. “Being able to produce in Luqiao means we are able to bring Polestar 2 to market with high build and quality standards right from the beginning,” adds Thomas Ingenlath. The fully electric performance fastback is available for the first year of production with 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm, all-wheel drive and a 78 kWh battery pack which enables a range of 470 km (WLTP). Deliveries to customers are due to begin in the summer of 2020 on a market-by-market basis, starting in Europe and followed by China and North America.