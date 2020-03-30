© Kimball Electronics Electronics Production | March 30, 2020
Kimball Electronics updates on the impact of COVID-19
COVID-19 has disrupted the company’s global operations since its initial outbreak. While Kimball Electronics' facilities in China were initially adversely impacted, they have now resumed normal operations.
The company says it has taken steps to safeguard the health of its employees in its facilities worldwide in accordance with recommended protocols established by government authorities, including mandatory work-from-home for those whose responsibilities make it possible. Kimball has a diversified portfolio of markets, geographies, and customers we serve, some of which will be impacted more significantly than others. While the company has experienced and are currently expecting sales declines in certain product categories, the company says it is experiencing increasing demand in other product categories, specifically for medical assemblies, such as those related to respiratory care. “I cannot express enough my great gratitude for the direct link our employees continue to play when it comes to making the important products we provide to our customers,” says Chairman and CEO, Don Charron, in a press release. “We have customers whose products are essential to the health and safety of people around the globe—in their personal lives and at work. Supporting customers with their specific needs is a good reminder of how important we are to the value stream—and to people's health—especially during this pandemic. I am proud of what we are doing as a company right now.” COVID-19 has disrupted the company’s global operations since its initial outbreak. While Kimball's facilities in China were initially adversely impacted, they have now resumed normal operations. The company’s other non-U.S. operations in Poland, Romania, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, India, and Mexico are all affected to varying degrees by government measures restricting the movement of citizens and operation of businesses. In the U.S., Kimball's manufacturing operations located in Jasper, Indiana, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Tampa, Florida, will maintain normal operations, based on recent federal, state, and local government mandates. This is because they fall under the general exception criteria as “Essential Businesses” due to the production and supply of medical assemblies critical to a variety of respiratory care products and drug delivery devices. Kimball says it cannot predict the duration or scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore, the negative financial impact on results cannot be reasonably estimated but could be material.
