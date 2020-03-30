© First Solar

First Solar says that it's still operational

First Solar says that its manufacturing operations will continue at each of the company’s Wood County, Ohio, Kulim, Malaysia and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam facilities at this time

First Solar, which operates factories located in Wood County, Ohio, Kulim, Malaysia and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, provides a manufacturing operations update in light of recent developments related to the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) pandemic. On Sunday, March 22, 2020, the State of Ohio, where First Solar’s Perrysburg and Lake Township manufacturing plants are located, issued a ‘Stay at Home’ order, exempting, among other things, essential businesses and operations from its scope. First Solar is interpreting that its manufacturing facilities in these locations are permitted to operate under the order. Similarly, the government of Malaysia, where the company’s Kulim manufacturing plants are located, has implemented a wide-ranging suspension of public activities. Since the implementation of this suspension and at this time, First Solar’s says that it is the company's understanding that these measures do not impact the continuity of its manufacturing operations in the country. The company's manufacturing operations at its Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam facilities are not impacted by government-mandated restrictions on movement at this time. The company is continuing to monitor the situation at all of its facility locations. The safety of First Solar’s employees is a top priority, and the company has already implemented a wide range of measures intended to inhibit the spread of the COVID-19 virus at its global manufacturing, administrative and other sites and facilities, including those in the United States, Malaysia and Vietnam. The company cautions that the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, including governmental efforts to contain the spread of the virus, are dynamic and subject to change at any time.