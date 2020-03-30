© Westermo

Westermo signs contract with North American rail company

Beijer Electronics Group has through its business entity Westermo signed a contract with a large North American rail company with an estimated value during the contract period of SEK 80 million (EUR 7.24 million).

The agreement includes supply of industrial networking technology for a major upgrade of its fleet of freight trains with data networks for signalling and video surveillance. Westermo will immediately begin to deliver devices, with installation expected to be complete in 2021. “Although Westermo has operated in North America for almost 10 years, helping customers to complete many large-scale projects, this is a significant contract for the region,” says Philippe Thoumy, head of Westermo North America, in a press release. “Westermo will provide vital and secure data communications technology to one of the largest Class 1 freight train companies in North America. Critical to our selection was our ability to provide a secure and cost-effective ‘one-box-solution’ that enables robust and reliable data communications. This technology will help set the standard for the continued modernization of the freight train industry in the region”, Philippe Thoumy ends. “This important contract win is a confirmation of Westermo’s strong position in the North American rail market. Our local presence, offering extensive technical expertise and support, provides a great foundation on which to maintain a close partnership with this important customer in the coming years”, adds Jenny Sjödahl, CEO of Westermo.