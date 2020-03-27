© Royal Flex Circuits

Royal Flex Circuits boosts effort to support healthcare

Santa Fe Springs, California-based Royal Flex Circuits is ramping up capacity at its year-old manufacturing facility to be produce more of the printed circuits needed in the production of ventilators used specifically in the treatment of Coronavirus.

The company’s existing inventory of copper-clad cores and prepreg is enabling it to begin production as soon ss the design files arrive from ventilator manufacturers. Royal Flex Circuits President Victor Hemingway said, “We have been producing circuit boards for ventilators for over 10 years. We have extended production hours and now have two shifts of engineers and production-line employees making the circuit boards that control ventilators. Our employees are putting in long hours, but we are so proud to be helping in this time of great need. Fabricating and assembling flexible printed circuit boards is a very complex process that requires a fair amount of materials, a lot of labor and great attention to detail. But done correctly, the net result is a product that helps saves lives.”