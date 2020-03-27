© Tesla

Panasonic,Tesla scaling down production in Nevada

In response to Panasonic’s announcement this week of a temporary, full suspension of production of its operations at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada, Tesla also issued a statement that it would significantly decrease production at the site.

Tesla Inc. said it will reduce its Nevada battery plant workforce by approximately 75% in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a local county official said yesterday. The reduction comes on the heels of the EV maker’s battery partner, Panasonic, which also produces electric motors for Tesla Model 3, stating earlier this week that it would decrease operations and then shutter Nevada operations for two weeks, Reuters is reporting. Media reports have estimated 7,000 people work at the Nevada plant.