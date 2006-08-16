Electronics Production | August 16, 2006
Lower revenues for Kitron in Q2
Kitron lowered its revenues in the second quarter despite increasing demand. The reason why was Kitrons restructuring and cut-downs in its manufacturing operations which resulted in lowered manufacturing capacity.
The Norwegian EMS provider Kitron's revenues were down 6.3 percent in the second quarter from 52.7 MEUR to 49.15 MEUR.
Operating income was 713 000 euro which is a little lower than the 800 000 euro for the same period last year.
The restructuring work is now done and all material, machines and almost everyone of the 287 employees at the Kilsund factory has now been moved to Hisøy.
Kitron's manufacturing in Lithuania grew 30% during the second quarter which corresponded to about the same growth rate as the business had in the second quarter 2005.
However both the inflow of orders and the order backlog were high during the second quarter.
Furthermore, both the Norwegian and the Swedish EMS operations have experienced a strong increase in demand following production of prototypes during the second quarter. This provides exciting opportunities for future production orders but at the same time has reduced ordinary production capacity to a certain extent. Kitron's EMS operation in Lithuania had a 30 per cent growth compared to the corresponding period last year.
The group's geographic distribution of operating income shows that Norway and Sweden are of equal dimensions for the first half of 2006. Sweden's share of the total turnover is however increasing and represents 47 per cent of the total turnover in the second quarter of 2006 as against 37 per cent of the total turnover during the same period last year. Norway represents 45 per cent during the second quarter of 2006 as against 53 per cent during the same period last year.
The EMS market is expected to experience an annual growth of 10-12 per cent during the period up to 2010. Data and telecom is the leading segment in the electronics industry and it is also this market segment that is expected to contribute most to growth in the EMS market from now on. In addition to general growth in the electronics industry it is also expected that production outsourced to EMS suppliers will increase from 23 per cent in 2005 to 29 per cent in 2010 (Source: ETP - The Worldwide Electronics Manufacturing Services Market, Third Edition). This corresponds well with the trend Kitron has observed in the Nordic EMS market where product proprietors increasingly outsource more links in the value chain.
The second quarter was marked by a strong increase in the demand for production of prototypes, mainly from existing customers. For Kitron this represents exciting signals on potential future production orders. To expand the capacity for production of prototypes it has been decided to establish two NPI (New Product Introduction) centres, one in Norway and one in Sweden.
Kitron's total inflow of orders during the second quarter of 2006 amounted to NOK 477 million. That is an increase of 19 per cent over the order inflow in the second quarter of 2005 (NOK 401 million) and an increase of well over four per cent on the order inflow in the fourth quarter last year (NOK 458 million). The high order inflow shows that Kitron's marketing efforts have paid off and this bodes well for the future.
The restructuring work in Kitron has provided the planned results and is expected to provide further benefits in the time ahead. This, combined with positive development in the market, makes Kitron expect favourable trends in turnover and profitability from now on.
To ensure that Kitron will secure at least its share of the expected growth in the market, the marketing work will focus more than previously on international customers through better utilisation of the company's competitive advantages across the group. In this way capacity and market opportunities will be strengthened.
Kitron will continue to work to identify new improvement opportunities to further strengthen the operation and profitability in 2006.
Operating income was 713 000 euro which is a little lower than the 800 000 euro for the same period last year.
The restructuring work is now done and all material, machines and almost everyone of the 287 employees at the Kilsund factory has now been moved to Hisøy.
Kitron's manufacturing in Lithuania grew 30% during the second quarter which corresponded to about the same growth rate as the business had in the second quarter 2005.
However both the inflow of orders and the order backlog were high during the second quarter.
Furthermore, both the Norwegian and the Swedish EMS operations have experienced a strong increase in demand following production of prototypes during the second quarter. This provides exciting opportunities for future production orders but at the same time has reduced ordinary production capacity to a certain extent. Kitron's EMS operation in Lithuania had a 30 per cent growth compared to the corresponding period last year.
The group's geographic distribution of operating income shows that Norway and Sweden are of equal dimensions for the first half of 2006. Sweden's share of the total turnover is however increasing and represents 47 per cent of the total turnover in the second quarter of 2006 as against 37 per cent of the total turnover during the same period last year. Norway represents 45 per cent during the second quarter of 2006 as against 53 per cent during the same period last year.
The EMS market is expected to experience an annual growth of 10-12 per cent during the period up to 2010. Data and telecom is the leading segment in the electronics industry and it is also this market segment that is expected to contribute most to growth in the EMS market from now on. In addition to general growth in the electronics industry it is also expected that production outsourced to EMS suppliers will increase from 23 per cent in 2005 to 29 per cent in 2010 (Source: ETP - The Worldwide Electronics Manufacturing Services Market, Third Edition). This corresponds well with the trend Kitron has observed in the Nordic EMS market where product proprietors increasingly outsource more links in the value chain.
The second quarter was marked by a strong increase in the demand for production of prototypes, mainly from existing customers. For Kitron this represents exciting signals on potential future production orders. To expand the capacity for production of prototypes it has been decided to establish two NPI (New Product Introduction) centres, one in Norway and one in Sweden.
Kitron's total inflow of orders during the second quarter of 2006 amounted to NOK 477 million. That is an increase of 19 per cent over the order inflow in the second quarter of 2005 (NOK 401 million) and an increase of well over four per cent on the order inflow in the fourth quarter last year (NOK 458 million). The high order inflow shows that Kitron's marketing efforts have paid off and this bodes well for the future.
The restructuring work in Kitron has provided the planned results and is expected to provide further benefits in the time ahead. This, combined with positive development in the market, makes Kitron expect favourable trends in turnover and profitability from now on.
To ensure that Kitron will secure at least its share of the expected growth in the market, the marketing work will focus more than previously on international customers through better utilisation of the company's competitive advantages across the group. In this way capacity and market opportunities will be strengthened.
Kitron will continue to work to identify new improvement opportunities to further strengthen the operation and profitability in 2006.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments