NOTE has eight electronics plants located in Sweden, Finland, Estonia, England and China. After an extended production stoppage in China, caused by the Corona situation, the plant was reopened on 10 February. NOTE's plants have otherwise been running with high capacity utilisation. The company's sales during Q1, which Evertiq reported on earlier , are estimated to amount to SEK 460-470 million, which corresponds to a growth of about 15%. In line with the UK authorities' decision to limit all non-essential travel and work, NOTE's plant in Windsor has, from March 27, temporarily halted its production. The plant represents about 10% of NOTE's total production. The Windsor plant will make full use of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme introduced by the UK authorities which compensates the company for the salary cost of laid-off staff.