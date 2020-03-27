© Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments adjusting operations in Texas

Texas Instruments is following a Dallas County shelter-in-place order and reducing operations at the company’s Dallas-area plants.

In Dallas County as of Wednesday, more than 100 cases of COVID-19 infection and three deaths have been reported. The shelter-in-place order issued by County Judge Clay Jenkins restricts public gatherings and requires non-essential companies to close. Local officials have allowed TI’s Dallas County facilities to remain open due to the nature of its operations, albeit at a reduced workforce, in its research and production facilities. Other employees will work from home, a transition that began more than a week ago for some. “Following government guidance in locations where we operate, TI can continue manufacturing and some R&D work given the need for our products in many critical infrastructure industries and applications,” the company has been reported as saying in the Dallas Business Journal. Employees remaining on site will undergo temperature screenings and maintain a safe space of six feet, as recommended by the CDC, and facilities will see more frequent deep cleaning. Additionally, the company is offering four weeks paid leave, which can cover employees’ childcare or eldercare expenses, or expenses for staffers with underlying health conditions and concerns that require them to remain at home. “We continue to make decisions with our employees’ health and wellbeing top of mind while balancing the needs of our customers,” TI told the Dallas Business Journal.