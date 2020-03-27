© Texas Instruments General | March 27, 2020
Texas Instruments adjusting operations in Texas
Texas Instruments is following a Dallas County shelter-in-place order and reducing operations at the company’s Dallas-area plants.
In Dallas County as of Wednesday, more than 100 cases of COVID-19 infection and three deaths have been reported. The shelter-in-place order issued by County Judge Clay Jenkins restricts public gatherings and requires non-essential companies to close. Local officials have allowed TI’s Dallas County facilities to remain open due to the nature of its operations, albeit at a reduced workforce, in its research and production facilities. Other employees will work from home, a transition that began more than a week ago for some. “Following government guidance in locations where we operate, TI can continue manufacturing and some R&D work given the need for our products in many critical infrastructure industries and applications,” the company has been reported as saying in the Dallas Business Journal. Employees remaining on site will undergo temperature screenings and maintain a safe space of six feet, as recommended by the CDC, and facilities will see more frequent deep cleaning. Additionally, the company is offering four weeks paid leave, which can cover employees’ childcare or eldercare expenses, or expenses for staffers with underlying health conditions and concerns that require them to remain at home. “We continue to make decisions with our employees’ health and wellbeing top of mind while balancing the needs of our customers,” TI told the Dallas Business Journal.
Panasonic,Tesla scaling down production in Nevada In response to Panasonic’s announcement this week of a temporary, full suspension of production of its operations at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada, Tesla also issued a statement that it would significantly decrease production at the site.
NOTE temporarily suspends production at Windsor plant Swedish EMS provider NOTE has, in line with the UK authorities' decision to limit all non-essential travel and work, temporarily halted its production at its manufacturing facility in Windsor.
European EV battery production gets a boost from the EIB The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a EUR 480 million loan agreement with LG Chem Wroclaw Energy, the Polish subsidiary of the LG Chem Group that was established to develop the group’s battery production facility in Europe.
Würth Elektronik CBT produces PCBs for ventilators The worldwide spread of the coronavirus is not only increasing the demand for personal protective equipment, but also for medical ventilators.
North American PCB industry sales down 1.1% in February Total North American PCB shipments in February 2020 were down 1.1% compared to the same month last year.
U.S. may further crimp Huawei's global chip supply Senior Trump administration officials have reportedly agreed on new restrictions to curb the global supply of chips to China’s Huawei Technologies, sources are saying.
Tesla to reopen NY plant to make ventilators Tesla has joined industry efforts to shift production from autos and other non-healthcare related components to much needed supplies that support the domestic battle against rising numbers of coronavirus victims and the need for testing.
Bosch develops rapid test for COVID-19 Developed in just six weeks, Bosch says the rapid test can detect a COVID-19 infection in patients in under two and a half hours – measured from the time the sample is taken to the time the result arrives.
Lockdown in India halts production at Foxconn and Wistron Both EMS giants are complying with the nationwide lockdown ordered by Prime minister Narendra Modi. Both Foxconn and Wistron have now suspended production at their plants in India.
NAND Flash ASP may tumble in 2H20 ahead of expectations The continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in considerably weakened shipment for most end products in 1Q20, according to the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce,
Beijer Electronics takes preventive measures – downsizes workforce Beijer Group says it has increased its readiness and is taking measures to address the currently assessed consequences of the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19 forces Lacroix to close several plants The French EMS provider says it is taking appropriate steps to limit the spread of COVID-19, safeguard its teams and, as far as possible, ensure business continuity for its customers.
PVA joins growing list of companies helping fight COVID-19 Upstate New York-based PVA has ramped up efforts to supply solutions for the shortage of COVID-19 test kits, portable respirators, and mechanical ventilators.
Applied Materials walks back Q2FY20 business outlook Applied Materials Inc. is withdrawing its business outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, ending on April 26, 2020, due to the changing worldwide response to COVID-19 and its impact on the company’s supply chain and manufacturing operations.
Getting creative: Ford, 3M, GE, UAW unite to battle COVID Ford Motor Company, 3M and GE Healthcare are brainstorming ways to engineer and manufacture medical equipment and supplies for front line healthcare workers and responders, as well as patients fighting coronavirus.
Hamamatsu Photonics establishes subsidiary in Korea Hamamatsu Photonics Korea Co., Ltd. has been established as a subsidiary to strengthen the sales structure for its Imaging and Measurement Instruments business in South Korea.
Serial production & prototype construction continues at Akasol Akasol says it will maintain its serial production as well as prototype and sample construction for the time being, despite the current crisis related to COVID-19; but with stricter precautions related to health and safety.
Bittium receives purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces Bittium has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for the Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) system's products, which are meant for tactical communications.
Italian restrictions creates uncertainties for GPV’s Swiss factory As of the March 23, GPV’s production site in Mendrisio is unable to operate due to further restrictions imposed by the Italian government as well as from the government of the canton Ticino in Switzerland in an attempt to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Incap temporarily reduces capacity in the UK Following new strict guidelines announced by the British government on Monday 24 March to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK, Incap will temporarily reduce the operations of its Straffordshire factory in the UK to focus on production of medical and scientific instruments only.
II-VI ups capacity for diagnostic testing systems II-VI Incorporated, a provider of lasers, optics, thermoelectrics, and subassemblies for the life sciences market, is ramping up manufacturing capacity of components and subassemblies for molecular diagnostic testing systems for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing platforms.
Calumet Electronics prioritizing medical PCBs Michigan’s Calumet Electronics is allocating its available manpower to fulfill recent orders for PCBs for use in breathing ventilators and other medical equipment, in response to increasing demand due to COVID-19.
NA semiconductor equipment industry posts February 2020 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.37 billion in billings worldwide in February 2020 (three-month average basis), according SEMI.Load more news
