Europlacer to Premier Integrated Intelligence

Blakell Europlacer Ltd., a designer and manufacturer of comprehensive SMT placement systems for the global electronics industry, announces that it will introduce its Integrated Intelligence Concept in booth 2M05 at the upcoming NEPCON South China 2006 trade show and exhibition, scheduled to take place August 29 through September 1, 2006, at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, China.

The Integrated Intelligence™ concept is based on Intelligent feeder and Intelligent machine.



The Intelligent Feeder was developed in 1990 by Europlacer and is now adopted by most manufacturers. The feeder records the component identity, inventory count and pickup correction so the machine can confirm that it picks the correct component reliably.



As the creator of intelligent feeders, Europlacer has designed its machines specifically to be integrated with the feeders rather than treating them as “bolt on.” To benefit from intelligent feeders, the machine must be able to enable high throughput when feeders are not in optimized positions. The Europlacer turret head and machine architecture are critical to enabling this potential to be released. Europlacer machines have been created with this principle ? they have Integrated IntelligenceTM.



This technology is used across the whole range of Europlacer's SMT placers, which have been designed to optimize placement performance when feeder positioning is sub-optimized. Central to this is the rotary turret technology that (because it does not depend on the multi-picking required by “pipette” heads to achieve speed) can cope with feeders in any position with limited reduction in placement rate.



Whether using quick-load single feeders or full feeder trolley changeover, every feeder is fully programmable with component and inventory data. Once the feeders are loaded, this information is automatically recognized by the machine, which helps make setup and changeover a very fast and simple process.