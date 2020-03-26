© dr911 dreamstime.com

Lockdown in India halts production at Foxconn and Wistron

Both EMS giants are complying with the nationwide lockdown ordered by Prime minister Narendra Modi. Both Foxconn and Wistron have now suspended production at their plants in India.

On the evening of March 24, Prime minister Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown during a televised adress in an attempt ro reduce the spread of COVID-19. "Today’s decision of a nationwide lockdown draws a line outside your home," the PM said, according to The Hindu BusinessLine. Foxconn confirmed via a text message to Bloomberg News that it is suspending its Indian operations until April 14. Wistron also told Bloomberg that it is following the order but declined to specify which products would be affected by the shutdown. Both companies are key players within the EMS space and are manufacturing partners to many of the biggest electronics companies. While neither company would disclose which products or product lines would be affected by the measures, their Indian manufacturing facilities mainly produce older iPhone models or products aimed at the domestic market, according to Bloomberg News. The companies say that they intends to resume India production based on further government announcements.