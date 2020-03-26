© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

Contract prices of client SSD will likely keep climbing due to tight supply, while orders for eMMC/UFS have yet to see a decline

Despite short-term momentum, wafer prices may enter earlier-than-expected downturn by the end of 2Q20

QoQ changes in ASPs of NAND Flash products

Application category 2Q20 (F) 1Q20 eMM/UFS Consumer electronics up 5~10% Mobile up 0~3% Consumer electronics up 5~10% Mobile up 0~3% Enterprise SSD up 10~15% up ~10% Client SSD up 5~10% up 5~10% 2D NAND Flash (package) up 5~10% up 5~10% 3D NAND Flash (Wafer) up 0~5% up 20~25% Total up 5~10% up ~5%