COVID-19 forces Lacroix to close several plants

The French EMS provider says it is taking appropriate steps to limit the spread of COVID-19, safeguard its teams and, as far as possible, ensure business continuity for its customers.

To adapt to the reduction of its order book and the closure of customer sites, Lacroix Group has decided to close its production facility in Saint-Herblain (Lacroix City) completely, and to close most of its Saint-Pierre Montlimart facility (Lacroix Electronics). The Chères and Carros (Lacroix City) and Vern (Lacroix Environment) sites are operating on a limited basis at present to fulfil orders in progress, chiefly for its international business. The company says it has put in place a plan for employees, involving annual leave and temporary lay-offs to adapt itself to the level of activities According to the update, the production facilities in Poland (Lacroix Electronics), Germany (Lacroix Electronics and LACROIX Environment) and Spain (Lacroix City and Lacroix Environment) are still operational, albeit in difficult circumstances. The Tunisian facility (Lacroix Electronics) is closed following the decision by Tunisia’s president to put the country into lockdown. The company says it is doing everything it can to secure its financing and limit the impact on cash flow. However, due to these unprecedented times, Lacroix can no longer confirm its annual targets.