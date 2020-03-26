© Lacroix Group Electronics Production | March 26, 2020
COVID-19 forces Lacroix to close several plants
The French EMS provider says it is taking appropriate steps to limit the spread of COVID-19, safeguard its teams and, as far as possible, ensure business continuity for its customers.
To adapt to the reduction of its order book and the closure of customer sites, Lacroix Group has decided to close its production facility in Saint-Herblain (Lacroix City) completely, and to close most of its Saint-Pierre Montlimart facility (Lacroix Electronics). The Chères and Carros (Lacroix City) and Vern (Lacroix Environment) sites are operating on a limited basis at present to fulfil orders in progress, chiefly for its international business. The company says it has put in place a plan for employees, involving annual leave and temporary lay-offs to adapt itself to the level of activities According to the update, the production facilities in Poland (Lacroix Electronics), Germany (Lacroix Electronics and LACROIX Environment) and Spain (Lacroix City and Lacroix Environment) are still operational, albeit in difficult circumstances. The Tunisian facility (Lacroix Electronics) is closed following the decision by Tunisia’s president to put the country into lockdown. The company says it is doing everything it can to secure its financing and limit the impact on cash flow. However, due to these unprecedented times, Lacroix can no longer confirm its annual targets.
COVID-19 forces Lacroix to close several plants The French EMS provider says it is taking appropriate steps to limit the spread of COVID-19, safeguard its teams and, as far as possible, ensure business continuity for its customers.
PVA joins growing list of companies helping fight COVID-19 Upstate New York-based PVA has ramped up efforts to supply solutions for the shortage of COVID-19 test kits, portable respirators, and mechanical ventilators.
Applied Materials walks back Q2FY20 business outlook Applied Materials Inc. is withdrawing its business outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, ending on April 26, 2020, due to the changing worldwide response to COVID-19 and its impact on the company’s supply chain and manufacturing operations.
Getting creative: Ford, 3M, GE, UAW unite to battle COVID Ford Motor Company, 3M and GE Healthcare are brainstorming ways to engineer and manufacture medical equipment and supplies for front line healthcare workers and responders, as well as patients fighting coronavirus.
Hamamatsu Photonics establishes subsidiary in Korea Hamamatsu Photonics Korea Co., Ltd. has been established as a subsidiary to strengthen the sales structure for its Imaging and Measurement Instruments business in South Korea.
Serial production & prototype construction continues at Akasol Akasol says it will maintain its serial production as well as prototype and sample construction for the time being, despite the current crisis related to COVID-19; but with stricter precautions related to health and safety.
Bittium receives purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces Bittium has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for the Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) system's products, which are meant for tactical communications.
Italian restrictions creates uncertainties for GPV’s Swiss factory As of the March 23, GPV’s production site in Mendrisio is unable to operate due to further restrictions imposed by the Italian government as well as from the government of the canton Ticino in Switzerland in an attempt to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Incap temporarily reduces capacity in the UK Following new strict guidelines announced by the British government on Monday 24 March to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK, Incap will temporarily reduce the operations of its Straffordshire factory in the UK to focus on production of medical and scientific instruments only.
II-VI ups capacity for diagnostic testing systems II-VI Incorporated, a provider of lasers, optics, thermoelectrics, and subassemblies for the life sciences market, is ramping up manufacturing capacity of components and subassemblies for molecular diagnostic testing systems for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing platforms.
Calumet Electronics prioritizing medical PCBs Michigan’s Calumet Electronics is allocating its available manpower to fulfill recent orders for PCBs for use in breathing ventilators and other medical equipment, in response to increasing demand due to COVID-19.
NA semiconductor equipment industry posts February 2020 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.37 billion in billings worldwide in February 2020 (three-month average basis), according SEMI.
Negotiations finalised: production at Haldex Heidelberg to move in 2Q Haldex says it has completed negotiations with the employees representation in Germany regarding the closure of production in Heidelberg and the relocation of R&D.
Indian state under lockdown – so is Incap Following the Karnataka government instructions on lockdown, Incap will keep its production unit in the region closed until the end of March 2020.
Arcimoto halting FUV production in Oregon Arcimoto Inc. has suspended production of the company’s all-electric Fun Utility Vehicle, through mid-April, at its headquarters in Eugene.
Alchip Technologies comes to North America Alchip Technologies Limited has opened North American headquarters in Milpitas, California, in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Kitron maintains ambitions & outlook amidst COVID-19 outbreak The EMS provider says it will continue its growth strategy, while maintaining robust operating margins and capital discipline. The goal for 2025 remains unchanged: revenue of NOK 5 billion.
Lilium completes $240 million funding round Munich-based electric aviation company, Lilium, says it has completed an internal funding round worth more than USD 240 million. The round was led by Tencent, with participation from other existing investors including Atomico, Freigeist and LGT.
Zollner's plant in Milpitas partially resumes work With a special permit, the Zollner plant in Silicon Valley will continue its production despite the lockdown.
BB Electronics ends 2019 with a revenue growth of 30% Danish EMS provider, BB Electronics, can look back at a successful 2019 with a top line growth of 30% and good profitability.
Leoni expects a heavy hit from COVID-19 Leoni AG says that the company expects considerable burdens on sales, earnings and liquidity stemming from the economic uncertainties associated with the spread of COVID-19. The level of this impact is not foreseeable at this stage.
Hisense Gorenje stops production at its European factories The management of, Hisense Gorenje, has decided, considering the growing coronavirus epidemics across Europe, to shut down the production in all its European factories.
Vision Engineering Tech Center opens on West Coast Vision Engineering, designers and manufacturers of digital and optical visualization systems, opened a new technology collaboration and training facility in Irvine, California.
Electrolux adapts manufacturing to offset difficulties with supply Electrolux believes there is a considerable risk of a material financial impact during the first half of 2020.Load more news