PVA joins growing list of companies helping fight COVID-19

Upstate New York-based PVA has ramped up efforts to supply solutions for the shortage of COVID-19 test kits, portable respirators, and mechanical ventilators.

PVA’s new emergency ventilator design has been recently approved by the United Kingdom Department of Health & Science and has an operational prototype running in their Cohoes, New York headquarters, the company stated in a press release. The company said it is prepared begin high-volume manufacturing. Recently, PVA presented the ventilator, which the company said it can produce for under USD 8,000, to the New York State Governor’s Office, Congressman Paul Tonko’s Office (D-NY-20), and the Office of the United States Vice-President. The company has committed all resources to New York State initially and will allocate capacity to additional institutions as requested. PVA said it plans to produce a minimum of 100 ventilators per day and barring regulatory approval, first units can be delivered within two weeks. PVA President and CEO Tony Hynes said, “It’s sexy to think that Ford, GM, and Tesla are going to make your ventilators. They are moving quickly and doing great work. They have tremendous resources, but you can’t just convert that type of operation in days. We have the ability to provide our emergency ventilators much faster.” “Every day when we listen to Governor Cuomo’s press briefing his greatest need is for ventilators. The Governor asked New York State businesses to step up and get creative to relieve the critical shortages of medical devices. This is PVA’s answer to the call. We are ready to assist in any way possible to help our friends and neighbors in the State of New York and wherever our expertise may be needed.”