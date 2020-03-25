© Santeri Viinamaki

Bittium receives purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces

Bittium has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for the Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) system's products, which are meant for tactical communications.

The purchase order is part of the renewal of the Finnish Defence Forces' command, control and communications system, where the software-defined Bittium TAC WIN system is used for forming tactical communication networks. Bittium TAC WIN provides combat survivable, wireless broadband IP connections for troops for whom mobility, commanding on the move and effective communications play a key role. The value of the purchase order is approximately EUR 1.6 million. The ordered products will be delivered during the year 2020. The purchase order does not affect Bittium's financial outlook for the year 2020.