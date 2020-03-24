© kentoh dreamstime.com

II-VI ups capacity for diagnostic testing systems

II-VI Incorporated, a provider of lasers, optics, thermoelectrics, and subassemblies for the life sciences market, is ramping up manufacturing capacity of components and subassemblies for molecular diagnostic testing systems for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing platforms.

PCR test equipment platforms for healthcare point-of-service needs is increasing the demand for II-VI’s precision subsystems that integrate its thermoelectric and optical components and allow the rapid replication and identification of target genetic sequence. In a press release, the Pennsylvania-headquartered company said it is ramping up its global manufacturing and supply chain to produce thermoelectric subassemblies, across its global manufacturing footprint, to meet the surge in demand in the PCR system supply chain because of the COVID-19 pandemic. II-IV CEO Dr. Chuck Mattera said, “We are proud of all of our employees around the world for their tireless dedication to the life sciences ecosystems organized to overcome COVID-19.” PCR systems must simultaneously apply a uniform and rapid rate of temperature change across the genetic sample to drive replication. II-VI’s thermoelectric products, designed in Dallas, Texas, and manufactured in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, meet performance and reliability requirements of hundreds of thousands of rapid temperature cycles. Additionally, the company is leveraging its optical coating capabilities at its Santa Rosa, California and dedicating additional coating machines to meet the PCR-driven production ramp requirements.