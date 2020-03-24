© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

Billings(3-mo. avg.) Year-Over-Year September 2019 $1,959.1 -5.7% October 2019 $2,080.8 2.5% November 2019 $2,121.0 9.1% December 2019 $2,491.7 17.8% January 2020 (final) $2,340.2 22.7% February 2020 (prelim) $2,368.4 26.2%

The billings figure is 1.2 percent higher than the final January 2020 level of USD 2.34 billion, and is 26.2% higher than the February 2019 billings level of USD 1.88 billion. “February billings of North American equipment suppliers extended a robust uptrend that began in December 2019,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “Despite continuing industry disruptions from the global spread of COVID-19, monthly billings for the year still remain above 2019 levels.