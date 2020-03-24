© Incap Corporation

Indian state under lockdown – so is Incap

Following the Karnataka government instructions on lockdown, Incap will keep its production unit in the region closed until the end of March 2020.

Governments across the world are taking steps to contain the COVID-19 outbreak by restricting the movement of people. To contain the pandemic the government of India has today instructed all state governments to initiate legal action against the violators of lockdown. The Karnataka government has locked down the entire state from now on until midnight of 31st March. And due to the lockdown – along with restrictions on movement within the district and state – Incap’s unit in Tumkur, like many others, is also affected temporarily, a press release reads. The freight forwarders are also under lockdown and inbound or outbound goods are not transported until the end of the month. All international flights are cancelled in the country. As a result, Incap is closing down its Tumkur factory from midnight today (23.03.2020) until end of March 2020. "The health and safety of our employees, customers, and partners are our highest priority. Our focus, dedication, and support are unwavering as we navigate through these extraordinary times", says Incap President and CEO, Otto Pukk, in the press release. The company says it continues to closely monitor the situation in all its markets and follows the instructions provided by the local governments and health protection agencies.