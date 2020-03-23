© Arcimoto

Arcimoto halting FUV production in Oregon

Arcimoto Inc. has suspended production of the company’s all-electric Fun Utility Vehicle, through mid-April, at its headquarters in Eugene.

The temporary production stoppage is in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a press release read, and also noted that the company is transitioning to a work-at-home effort to continue certain operations including compliance and reporting, R&D, customer service, and deployment of the company’s newly-launched prototypes to specific potential fleet operators. Arcimoto Founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer said, “We face truly unprecedented times, here and in every community around the planet. We moved to a work-from-home model for everyone who could and implemented aggressive social distancing and sanitation policies in the production facility last week. As we have been monitoring the rapidly-changing nature of this pandemic, we have concluded that we cannot properly ensure the safety of our production team until we have personal protective equipment and adequate COVID-19 community testing resources in place. As such, we’ve made the necessary decision to temporarily suspend production. Today’s action is the right decision for our team, their families and for our community.”