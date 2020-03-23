© Zollner

Zollner's plant in Milpitas partially resumes work

With a special permit, the Zollner plant in Silicon Valley will continue its production despite the lockdown.

Two customers of Zollner Elektronik AG were classified as "Essential Businesses" by the authorities of Santa Clara County, which allows the EMS provider to continue operating during the lockdown. The customers are medical technology companies and some of their products are for potential Corona Virus test systems. The Zollner employees returning to their workplaces in Milpitas have to comply with appropriate regulations, such as keeping a six feet distance between each other at all times. This is one of the conditions that the district has imposed for the resumption of production. Further customers are making efforts to ensure that Zollner is allowed to resume production for their requirements.