Leoni expects a heavy hit from COVID-19
Leoni AG says that the company expects considerable burdens on sales, earnings and liquidity stemming from the economic uncertainties associated with the spread of COVID-19. The level of this impact is not foreseeable at this stage.
Against the backdrop of the expected burdens, the Leoni has decided on a number of measures to ensure the continuation of business operations. These include plant closures in Europe, North Africa and the Americas, the introduction of short-time work in Germany as well as comparable measures at further European locations. The implementation of these measures will significantly reduce material and personnel costs. In addition, the company plans to apply for financial aid to increase its financial flexibility. Over the last few days, the spread of the coronavirus has increasingly led to the termination of production at major automobile manufacturers. In view of the associated expected decline in sales to many customers and products, Leoni has decided to temporarily significantly limit production at European, North African and American Wiring Systems locations. The measures are to be upheld for the duration of the production restrictions of the car manufacturers, which are currently indicated to last up to four weeks and possibly longer. The situation at the Wiring Systems facilities in China, however, has largely normalised, the company states in a press release. Leoni also expects the automotive business of the Wire & Cable Solutions Division to suffer subsequent declines and production limitations. For the time being, production for the industrial business of the Wire & Cables Division will be maintained, although some losses are to be expected. Leoni says that it is responding to its customers’ interruptions in production by introducing short-time work at its plants and administrative locations in Germany and with similar measures at further European locations. The company and the employee representatives reached an agreement that will allow production in Germany to be scaled down in a controlled manner while partially safeguarding the income of employees. Leoni says that it is looking at comparable measures for its production sites outside Germany.
Negotiations finalised: production at Haldex Heidelberg to move in 2Q Haldex says it has completed negotiations with the employees representation in Germany regarding the closure of production in Heidelberg and the relocation of R&D.
Indian state under lockdown – so is Incap Following the Karnataka government instructions on lockdown, Incap will keep its production unit in the region closed until the end of March 2020.
Arcimoto halting FUV production in Oregon Arcimoto Inc. has suspended production of the company’s all-electric Fun Utility Vehicle, through mid-April, at its headquarters in Eugene.
Alchip Technologies comes to North America Alchip Technologies Limited has opened North American headquarters in Milpitas, California, in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Kitron maintains ambitions & outlook amidst COVID-19 outbreak The EMS provider says it will continue its growth strategy, while maintaining robust operating margins and capital discipline. The goal for 2025 remains unchanged: revenue of NOK 5 billion.
Lilium completes $240 million funding round Munich-based electric aviation company, Lilium, says it has completed an internal funding round worth more than USD 240 million. The round was led by Tencent, with participation from other existing investors including Atomico, Freigeist and LGT.
Zollner's plant in Milpitas partially resumes work With a special permit, the Zollner plant in Silicon Valley will continue its production despite the lockdown.
BB Electronics ends 2019 with a revenue growth of 30% Danish EMS provider, BB Electronics, can look back at a successful 2019 with a top line growth of 30% and good profitability.
Hisense Gorenje stops production at its European factories The management of, Hisense Gorenje, has decided, considering the growing coronavirus epidemics across Europe, to shut down the production in all its European factories.
Vision Engineering Tech Center opens on West Coast Vision Engineering, designers and manufacturers of digital and optical visualization systems, opened a new technology collaboration and training facility in Irvine, California.
Electrolux adapts manufacturing to offset difficulties with supply Electrolux believes there is a considerable risk of a material financial impact during the first half of 2020.
Manz AG suspends business operations Manz AG says that it will suspend business operations at its German locations in Reutlingen and Tübingen and its Italian location for around three weeks as a result of current Covid19 developments in Europe.
Foundry revenue estimated to grow in 1Q20, while COVID-19 may hinder future demand The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a reduction in the demand for end-products; its impact on the foundry industry will likely surface in 2Q20, says TrendForce.
Aspocomp's production and supply in the clear - next issue, logistics The production capacity at the company’s Chinese partners are returning to normality, which has allowed the Finnish company to focus on the next issue brought on by COVID-19; logistics.
Tesla suspends production due to COVID-19 Tesla said on Thursday that it will suspend production at is factory in Fremont from end of day March 23.
X-FAB expands epitaxy capabilities X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE has added internal SiC epitaxy capabilities to its portfolio, allowing it to run silicon and SiC on the same manufacturing line.
GM bringing production to a halt General Motors Co. has announced it is temporarily suspending manufacturing operations in North America and cited market conditions, facilities cleaning and overall protection of their workforce as the reasons.
Universal Robots takes steps to keep production at full capacity Universal Robots (UR) says that it has taken several proactive steps in order to keep its supply chain flowing and production running.
Lacroix plans to take the lead with new 4.0 production site The SPI fund, administered by Bpifrance, and Lacroix Group are jointly investing EUR 25 million in the establishment of a 4.0 industrial joint venture.
Schweizer posts an operative loss of €6.5 million for 2019 In the first half year 2019 Schweizer was hit by the slowdown of demand in the automobile as well as the industry sectors leading to a turnover decline of 5.7%. The turnover recovered in the second half year showing a minus of 1.6% against previous year’s period.
CyberOptics receives new orders for several systems CyberOptics Corporation has received orders valued at approximately USD 2.8 million for its 2D MX600 system for post-singulation inspection of memory modules.
Foxconn continues work in WI amid virus concerns With various industries and companies around North America shutting down due to the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, Foxconn Technology Group reportedly still has 400 people on the job at the Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin project.
Ferdinand-Braun-Institut taps ClassOne's S4 Montana's ClassOne Technology, global supplier of advanced electroplating systems for ≤200mm wafer processing, has sold its Solstice S4 system to Ferdinand-Braun-Institut (FBH).