© Hisense Gorenje

Hisense Gorenje stops production at its European factories

The management of, Hisense Gorenje, has decided, considering the growing coronavirus epidemics across Europe, to shut down the production in all its European factories.

"Although we are rigorously implementing strict preventive measures to stop the possibility of spreading the coronavirus within our organization, and to protect the health of our employees, and despite the fact that we have enough protective equipment and our factories have and enough materials to continue with production, we decided to take this additional preventive measure to contribute to coronavirus spreading prevention and additionally protect the health of our employees," the group writes in a press release. The management and Trade Union agreed that the production will resume on April 6, 2020, unless the governments of the countries where its factories are located should implement additional measures, restricting the operations and production. The group says that the working days, which will be lost due to shut down in Velenje, Valjevo in Serbia and Mora in the Czech Republic will be replaced partly by shifting previously planned free days to the coming two weeks and partly by working additional days during the second half of the year.