Speedline reports positive results

Speedline has announced details of its financial results for the fiscal 2006 second quarter and first half, ending June 30, 2006.

The Company reported an overall increase of 10% in sales revenue as compared with the first quarter of 2006, and a 33% increase over the second quarter of 2005.



"On the whole, we see positive signs everywhere. Printers and wave soldering continue to be the strongest performers, but we have also seen - and this is especially true of this quarter - strong sales of reflow and cleaning systems" said Pierre de Villemejane, President and CEO of Speedline Technologies.



Comparing the first half of 2006 with the first half of 2005, Speedline experienced an increase of 26% in overall sales, a 40% increase in printer sales, driven largely by the 2005 release of the award-winning Accela printing platform, and an impressive 51% increase in sales of the venerable Electrovert brand.