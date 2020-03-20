© Tesla Electronics Production | March 20, 2020
Tesla suspends production due to COVID-19
Tesla said on Thursday that it will suspend production at is factory in Fremont from end of day March 23.
In the same update Tesla also said that it will temporarily shut down production at its factory in New York as well, except for those parts and supplies necessary for service, infrastructure and critical supply chains. However, operations of the company’s others facilities will continue, including the gigafactory Nevada. “Despite taking all known health precautions, continued operations in certain locations has caused challenges for our employees, their families and our suppliers,” the company stated in the announcement..
Electrolux adapts manufacturing to offset difficulties with supply Electrolux believes there is a considerable risk of a material financial impact during the first half of 2020.
Manz AG suspends business operations Manz AG says that it will suspend business operations at its German locations in Reutlingen and Tübingen and its Italian location for around three weeks as a result of current Covid19 developments in Europe.
Foundry revenue estimated to grow in 1Q20, while COVID-19 may hinder future demand The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a reduction in the demand for end-products; its impact on the foundry industry will likely surface in 2Q20, says TrendForce.
Aspocomp's production and supply in the clear - next issue, logistics The production capacity at the company’s Chinese partners are returning to normality, which has allowed the Finnish company to focus on the next issue brought on by COVID-19; logistics.
X-FAB expands epitaxy capabilities X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE has added internal SiC epitaxy capabilities to its portfolio, allowing it to run silicon and SiC on the same manufacturing line.
GM bringing production to a halt General Motors Co. has announced it is temporarily suspending manufacturing operations in North America and cited market conditions, facilities cleaning and overall protection of their workforce as the reasons.
Universal Robots takes steps to keep production at full capacity Universal Robots (UR) says that it has taken several proactive steps in order to keep its supply chain flowing and production running.
Lacroix plans to take the lead with new 4.0 production site The SPI fund, administered by Bpifrance, and Lacroix Group are jointly investing EUR 25 million in the establishment of a 4.0 industrial joint venture.
Schweizer posts an operative loss of €6.5 million for 2019 In the first half year 2019 Schweizer was hit by the slowdown of demand in the automobile as well as the industry sectors leading to a turnover decline of 5.7%. The turnover recovered in the second half year showing a minus of 1.6% against previous year’s period.
CyberOptics receives new orders for several systems CyberOptics Corporation has received orders valued at approximately USD 2.8 million for its 2D MX600 system for post-singulation inspection of memory modules.
Foxconn continues work in WI amid virus concerns With various industries and companies around North America shutting down due to the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, Foxconn Technology Group reportedly still has 400 people on the job at the Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin project.
Ferdinand-Braun-Institut taps ClassOne’s S4 Montana's ClassOne Technology, global supplier of advanced electroplating systems for ≤200mm wafer processing, has sold its Solstice S4 system to Ferdinand-Braun-Institut (FBH).
Global top 10 IC designers’ 2019 revenues drop by 4.1% YoY Under the combined influence of the U.S. Entity List and the COVID-19 pandemic, the IC design industry is unlikely to return to growth in 2020.
Benchmark updated 1Q20 outlook due to COVID-19 EMS provider Benchmark Electronics, says that it will not achieve the first quarter 2020 financial guidance due to the impact from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Akasol’s expansion in Langen - second line up ahead of schedule Akasol has commissioned its second serial production line for lithium-ion battery systems at its Langen, Germany, production site – six months ahead of schedule.
Zollner shuts down Milpitas operations due to Shelter at Home Order As six Californian districts and the City of Berkeley oblige their residents to stay at home and isolate themselves, business at the Zollner plant in Milpitas comes to a standstill.
Omega EMS, Vitron Electronic complete merger Omega EMS has completed a stock-swap merger with strategic alliance partner, Vitron Electronic Services.
Tesla’s Fremont plant staying open Tesla has announced its Fremont EV plant, with a workforce of approximately 10,000, will stay open thanks to its categorization as an “essential business” by Alameda County.
GT Advanced Tech, ON Semi ink 5-yr deal New Hampshire-based GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) and ON Semiconductor executed a five-year agreement this week for production of silicon carbide (SiC).
ABB completes acquisition of Chinese EV charging provider ABB says it has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Chargedot Shanghai New Energy Technology. The transaction was first announced on October 28, 2019.
KONKA enters Micro LED pilot production with Aixtron tools KONKA Group Co., Ltd. has ordered multiple AIX G5+ C and AIX 2800G4-TM MOCVD systems to build its own volume production of GaN-based (gallium nitride) and AsP-based (Arsenide-Phosphide) Mini- and Micro LEDs.
3000 new job openings amid COVID-19 outbreak As COVID-19 has brought uncertainties to most markets and geographies, so has the Philippines been hit by the global outbreak. However, even in the midst of the current pandemic a local electronics company is looking for new employees.
Intel orders two mask writers from Mycronic Mycronic AB has received an order for SLX mask writers from Intel Corporation, for deployment in the US.Load more news