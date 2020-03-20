© Tesla

Tesla suspends production due to COVID-19

Tesla said on Thursday that it will suspend production at is factory in Fremont from end of day March 23.

In the same update Tesla also said that it will temporarily shut down production at its factory in New York as well, except for those parts and supplies necessary for service, infrastructure and critical supply chains. However, operations of the company’s others facilities will continue, including the gigafactory Nevada. “Despite taking all known health precautions, continued operations in certain locations has caused challenges for our employees, their families and our suppliers,” the company stated in the announcement..