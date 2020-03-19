© Lacroix Group

Lacroix plans to take the lead with new 4.0 production site

The SPI fund, administered by Bpifrance, and Lacroix Group are jointly investing EUR 25 million in the establishment of a 4.0 industrial joint venture.

The finishing line of the joint venture is a new 16’000 square metre site with six production lines – including one exclusively dedicated to large automated production runs. The current plan is that the digitised, connected and automated factory will be fully operational by the end of 2021. This new entity, which will be built in Beaupréau-en-Mauges close to the current factory, will allow the EMS provider to increase its competitiveness in its traditional electronics systems markets, but also develop its presence in new growth markets, particularly in industrial IoT and large automated production runs. “I am extremely pleased and grateful for Bpifrance’s support, through the SPI fund, for our 4.0 electronics factory project. We have conceived this project as the standard-bearer of industrial renewal in the French electronics assembly sector,” says Vincent Bedouin, CEO of Lacroix Group, in a press release. “With this entirely digitised factory, integrating the most advanced technological standards, we are equipping ourselves with a powerful industrial tool, capable of meeting the challenges of an electronics market which is complex, competitive, international, and rapidly changing.” “We are very happy to support the deployment of a 4.0 production site in Maine-et-Loire, with Lacroix Group. This investment will make it possible to meet the strong growth in activity, and to maintain our skills and know-how in complex electronic equipment with a strong technological component. It is only by transforming our industries towards this model that we can make them more competitive and allow them to regain their central place in our economy,” adds Eric Lecomte, Senior Investment Director at Bpifrance.