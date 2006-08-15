Foxconn to manufacture<br>Motorola's low price mobiles

According to emsnow the EMS giant Foxconn is likely to receive orders from Motorola on Motorola's new ultra low-priced Motofone-series handsets.

According to emsnow Motorola originally planned to manufacture the Motofone at its own plant and place orders at Flextronics but since Motorola has raised its target to 100 million units, up from the 40-50 million units that was earlier projected Foxconn now reportedly has a good chance to receive orders of the new Motofone as well.