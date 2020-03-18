© Foxconn

Foxconn continues work in WI amid virus concerns

With various industries and companies around North America shutting down due to the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, Foxconn Technology Group reportedly still has 400 people on the job at the Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin project.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, on Tuesday Foxconn issued a statement: “With the current public health challenges linked to the coronavirus, Foxconn has applied CDC and State of Wisconsin recommended health and hygiene practices as part of our effort to ensure employee health, safety, and welfare. Foxconn day-to-day operations in Wisconsin remain in effect under company safety protocols and government-advised measures.” Also on Tuesday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers imposed a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, saying, “Our top priority at this time is to keep Wisconsinites safe and healthy by reducing the spread of COVID-19, especially for those who are considered high-risk. With limited tests available nationwide and continued community spread, we have to take every precaution to protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors.” Nationally, the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has requested that people remain indoors as much as possible as a measure designed to greatly slow community spread. Gilbane Building Co., the main contractor for the Foxconn campus, has continued with construction on new buildings, the MJS is reporting, and from the Foxconn site on Tuesday, Claude Lois, Foxconn project manager for the Village of Mount Pleasant also confirmed that work is continuing. “There’s still 400 plus workers on-site just for Gilbane. I don’t think it’s going to affect them at all,” Lois said, adding, “As far as I know, everyone is still working. It’s interesting times. Obviously, we’ve never seen this before.”