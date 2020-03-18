© Benchmark Electronics Electronics Production | March 18, 2020
Benchmark updated 1Q20 outlook due to COVID-19
EMS provider Benchmark Electronics, says that it will not achieve the first quarter 2020 financial guidance due to the impact from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
This updated outlook results primarily from the impact of the temporary shutdown of its plant in China due to COVID-19, supply chain and logistics interruptions from Asian suppliers impacted by the virus, and the emerging restrictions related to government regulations on its operations. Benchmark's factory in Suzhou China was however proactive in working with the government to come back online five weeks ago and is now fully operational. The situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve rapidly, and Benchmark is, as everyone else, monitoring potential impacts to its business. The company says in the update that it expects to provide more information during its next earnings call in April. "Our deepest sympathies go out to those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The health and wellbeing of Benchmark employees, customers, partners and our communities in which we operate are of the utmost importance. Benchmark is following all government guidelines and taking precautionary steps to protect our global organization. Since this crisis has emerged, the Benchmark team has risen to the challenge to support our customers. The extraordinary efforts of our team members are deeply appreciated," says Jeff Benck, Benchmark President and CEO, in the update.
Benchmark updated 1Q20 outlook due to COVID-19 EMS provider Benchmark Electronics, says that it will not achieve the first quarter 2020 financial guidance due to the impact from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Akasol’s expansion in Langen - second line up ahead of schedule Akasol has commissioned its second serial production line for lithium-ion battery systems at its Langen, Germany, production site – six months ahead of schedule.
Zollner shuts down Milpitas operations due to Shelter at Home Order As six Californian districts and the City of Berkeley oblige their residents to stay at home and isolate themselves, business at the Zollner plant in Milpitas comes to a standstill.
Omega EMS, Vitron Electronic complete merger Omega EMS has completed a stock-swap merger with strategic alliance partner, Vitron Electronic Services.
Tesla’s Fremont plant staying open Tesla has announced its Fremont EV plant, with a workforce of approximately 10,000, will stay open thanks to its categorization as an “essential business” by Alameda County.
GT Advanced Tech, ON Semi ink 5-yr deal New Hampshire-based GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) and ON Semiconductor executed a five-year agreement this week for production of silicon carbide (SiC).
ABB completes acquisition of Chinese EV charging provider ABB says it has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Chargedot Shanghai New Energy Technology. The transaction was first announced on October 28, 2019.
KONKA enters Micro LED pilot production with Aixtron tools KONKA Group Co., Ltd. has ordered multiple AIX G5+ C and AIX 2800G4-TM MOCVD systems to build its own volume production of GaN-based (gallium nitride) and AsP-based (Arsenide-Phosphide) Mini- and Micro LEDs.
3000 new job openings amid COVID-19 outbreak As COVID-19 has brought uncertainties to most markets and geographies, so has the Philippines been hit by the global outbreak. However, even in the midst of the current pandemic a local electronics company is looking for new employees.
Intel orders two mask writers from Mycronic Mycronic AB has received an order for SLX mask writers from Intel Corporation, for deployment in the US.
Kyungshin Cables to make a €20 million investment in Serbia The South Korean cable plans to invest EUR 20 million in the construction of a factory for electric vehicle charger cable sets in Smederevska Palanka, Serbia.
Trackwise acquires Stevenage Circuits Printed circuit technology specialist, Trackwise Designs, has acquired short flex and rigid PCB manufacturer Stevenage Circuits Ltd (SCL) for o GBP 2.5 million.
Microart Services readies for expansion in Ontario EMS provider Microart Services Inc. has purchased factory space to serve as its second location in Markham, Ontario, Canada.
Zentech acquires CAMtek Inc. BlackBern Partners portfolio company Zentech Manufacturing Inc. has purchased Illinois-based EMS provider CAMtek Inc.
Bang & Olufsen needs to cut costs – workforce reduction awaits The company has approved a cost reduction programme with a targeted annual saving of DKK 175 million (EUR 23.4 million) when fully implemented.
TrendForce: COVID-19 risks to distress memory industry The DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce says that the memory market may take a turn for the worse and go into a slump earlier than expected.
Anders adds capabilities via acquisition of Selectronic Integrated display product and solutions experts, Anders, announces that the company is acquiring Selectronic, a company involved in optoelectronics and active displays.
Mark Mondello: ‘things are very murky’ Jabil has, as most other companies in the industry, been fighting headwinds related to the virus outbreak, which resulted in shutdowns and other business interruptions in February. So far, COVID-19 has cost the company some USD 50 million
AT&S implements preventive measures at all Austrian sites The company has implemented preventive measures at its locations in Austria, even before the Federal Government’s regulations came into force. These measures now implemented in Austria have successfully been used over the past two and a half months in the Chinese AT&S plants.
IPC survey: most expect normal ops by July Results of a recent survey conducted by IPC on the impacts of the Coronavirus indicated that a majority of electronics manufacturers and suppliers who responded are anticipating business operations to be “back to normal” by July 2020.
Trump: no Huawei products for rural telecom On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed a law barring rural U.S. telecom carriers from using U.S. subsidies to purchase network equipment from Huawei Technologies and other companies deemed a national security threat.
Velodyne Lidar, NAVYA forge sales agreement San Jose, California-based Velodyne Lidar Inc. has entered into a multi-year sales deal with autonomous driving system designer NAVYA.
Evertiq addresses COVID-19 and impact on it’s Expos Due to the current serious situation, Evertiq is postponing its networking event held at Tampere Hall in Tampere, Finland.Load more news