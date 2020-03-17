© Aixtron

KONKA enters Micro LED pilot production with Aixtron tools

KONKA Group Co., Ltd. has ordered multiple AIX G5+ C and AIX 2800G4-TM MOCVD systems to build its own volume production of GaN-based (gallium nitride) and AsP-based (Arsenide-Phosphide) Mini- and Micro LEDs.

KONKA, which recently announced its plans to enter the North American consumer electronics market in 2020, established its Micro LED initiative as a joint venture with Chongqing Liangshan Industrial Investment Co. Most recently, the Chinese electronics manufacturer has launched its "Smart Wall" Micro LED TV. The Micro LED technology is on the verge to relieve existing display technologies for next-gen consumer products. In comparison to the existing LCD and OLED technologies, Micro LEDs open new opportunities for the design of consumer mobile products as well as premium TV displays. “Following the recent qualification of our AIX G5+ C tool for Micro LED production means another step forward in the commercialization of our system technology for Micro LED manufacturing. We are pleased that KONKA acknowledges our performance contribution for Micro LED production and are looking forward to the further cooperation with KONKA. Aixtron will continue to support the joint effort between Chongqing KONKA and Micro Crystal Transfer Group for their development of new technologies and applications based on GaN materials,” says Dr. Bernd Schulte, President of Aixtron, in a press release