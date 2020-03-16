© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Microart Services readies for expansion in Ontario

EMS provider Microart Services Inc. has purchased factory space to serve as its second location in Markham, Ontario, Canada.

The ISO9001, ISO13485 and AS9100 registered company received the keys to the newly acquired 20,000 sq. ft. space earlier this month and stated plans to be in volume operation before the end of April, according to a story in Canada’s EP&T. The new facility will feature mechanical assembly, finished goods kanban, direct order fulfilment, repair/refurbishment (AMS), and customer-specific warehousing services. New hire numbers were not disclosed in the story. Currently, Microart employs 280 people in two shifts in existing Markham location. Microart CEO Mark Wood said, “We are extremely excited to expand yet again right in my own hometown.” Microart Executive VP Charles Tonna said, “This is a natural but progressive move to expand capacity, service offerings & to show our customers that we are driven to get to ‘yes’ and to ‘figure it out’ on their behalf. It is wonderful to be part of a team that is so flexible towards our customers & industry.” The company expanded into the U.S. in 2018 with a plant in North Tonawanda, New York.