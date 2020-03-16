© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com General | March 16, 2020
Microart Services readies for expansion in Ontario
EMS provider Microart Services Inc. has purchased factory space to serve as its second location in Markham, Ontario, Canada.
The ISO9001, ISO13485 and AS9100 registered company received the keys to the newly acquired 20,000 sq. ft. space earlier this month and stated plans to be in volume operation before the end of April, according to a story in Canada’s EP&T. The new facility will feature mechanical assembly, finished goods kanban, direct order fulfilment, repair/refurbishment (AMS), and customer-specific warehousing services. New hire numbers were not disclosed in the story. Currently, Microart employs 280 people in two shifts in existing Markham location. Microart CEO Mark Wood said, “We are extremely excited to expand yet again right in my own hometown.” Microart Executive VP Charles Tonna said, “This is a natural but progressive move to expand capacity, service offerings & to show our customers that we are driven to get to ‘yes’ and to ‘figure it out’ on their behalf. It is wonderful to be part of a team that is so flexible towards our customers & industry.” The company expanded into the U.S. in 2018 with a plant in North Tonawanda, New York.
Zentech acquires CAMtek Inc. BlackBern Partners portfolio company Zentech Manufacturing Inc. has purchased Illinois-based EMS provider CAMtek Inc.
Bang & Olufsen needs to cut costs – workforce reduction awaits The company has approved a cost reduction programme with a targeted annual saving of DKK 175 million (EUR 23.4 million) when fully implemented.
TrendForce: COVID-19 risks to distress memory industry The DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce says that the memory market may take a turn for the worse and go into a slump earlier than expected.
Anders adds capabilities via acquisition of Selectronic Integrated display product and solutions experts, Anders, announces that the company is acquiring Selectronic, a company involved in optoelectronics and active displays.
Mark Mondello: ‘things are very murky’ Jabil has, as most other companies in the industry, been fighting headwinds related to the virus outbreak, which resulted in shutdowns and other business interruptions in February. So far, COVID-19 has cost the company some USD 50 million
AT&S implements preventive measures at all Austrian sites The company has implemented preventive measures at its locations in Austria, even before the Federal Government’s regulations came into force. These measures now implemented in Austria have successfully been used over the past two and a half months in the Chinese AT&S plants.
IPC survey: most expect normal ops by July Results of a recent survey conducted by IPC on the impacts of the Coronavirus indicated that a majority of electronics manufacturers and suppliers who responded are anticipating business operations to be “back to normal” by July 2020.
Trump: no Huawei products for rural telecom On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed a law barring rural U.S. telecom carriers from using U.S. subsidies to purchase network equipment from Huawei Technologies and other companies deemed a national security threat.
Velodyne Lidar, NAVYA forge sales agreement San Jose, California-based Velodyne Lidar Inc. has entered into a multi-year sales deal with autonomous driving system designer NAVYA.
Evertiq addresses COVID-19 and impact on it’s Expos Due to the current serious situation, Evertiq is postponing its networking event held at Tampere Hall in Tampere, Finland.
Sanmina CEO: 'We remain confident in our long-term prospects and strategy' Sanmina Corporation says as a result of the impact of COVID-19, that it does not expect to meet the second quarter fiscal 2020 financial outlook previously announced.
Continued strong developments for NOTE - despite COVID-19 concerns Swedish EMS provider, NOTE, continues to develop strongly despite the concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus. For the last two weeks, the production at NOTE's plant in China has been running at full capacity.
New ESD facility opens new opportunities for PP Control & Automation UK-based provider of manufacturing outsourcing services, PP Control & Automation, has invested over GBP 100,000 into creating a new Electrostatic Discharge manufacturing facility.
Cicor grows despite economic headwind Swiss-based EMS provider Cicor, continued to grow in the 2019 reporting year by gaining market share in a difficult economic environment.
Leoni expands with a clear focus on electromobility Leoni, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Wire & Cable Solutions Division (WCS) location in Cuauhtémoc, Mexico, with a plant expansion and a focus on electromobility.
Marvell Semiconductor makes more cuts in CA In its latest round of workforce cuts, Marvell Technology Group Inc. has announced layoffs of 124 employees, including 94 in Santa Clara.
Silicon Labs expands IoT wireless platform Austin, Texas-based Silicon Labs has inked a definitive asset purchase agreement with Redpine Signals, headquartered in San Jose, California.
JAVAD EMS picks up robotic soldering system In an effort to push forward into automation of its manufacturing processes, JAVAD EMS (JEMS) has installed a Hako HU-200 robotic soldering system at its Santa Clara facility.
PCB market: sales and orders decreased in 2019 The year 2019 was marked by falling sales and fewer incoming orders for printed circuit board manufacturers in the DACH region.
NCAB Group acquires Flatfield in The Netherlands PCB supplier, NCAB Group, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Netherlands-based Flatfield Multiprint International B.V.
Enics plans a reshuffle - moves production from Raahe The EMS provider say that it will transform Raahe into a full-focus Engineering unit
Tesla on the hunt for central U.S. site In a Tweet yesterday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made clear that the decision to produce the company's electric pickup truck in the central part of the U.S. has been made - it's just a matter of exactly where.
