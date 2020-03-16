© Zentech

Zentech acquires CAMtek Inc.

BlackBern Partners portfolio company Zentech Manufacturing Inc. has purchased Illinois-based EMS provider CAMtek Inc.

AS9100D certified, CAMtek brings 100,000 sq. ft. of advanced manufacturing space, including four SMT lines and serves the military, industrial and commercial markets. Upon close of the deal, CAMtek Inc. will become Zentech Bloomington (IL), joining Zentech Baltimore (MD), Zentech Fredericksburg (VA) and Zentech Dallas (TX), the most recent addition to the company which resulted in Zentech’s purchas of Trilogy Circuits in January. According to a press release, CAMtek Founder Christine Davis will continue to manage Zentech Bloomington. “Our team is incredibly excited to join the Zentech family. I have been very active in the IPC for many years and have a near two decade working relationship with Steve on various executive committees. Joining Zentech is a perfect blend of capabilities, commitment, certifications and culture,” Davis said.