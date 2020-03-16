CEO leaves Schweizer prematurely

Dr Rolf Merte decided to leave Schweizer Electronic AG prematurely for personal reasons.

The Supervisory Board and Dr Merte have mutually agreed that Dr Merte leaves the Executive Board with today's effect, the company announces in an ad hoc release. "The Supervisory Board thanks Dr Merte for his work and his services to the company and wishes him personally all the best. The functions Dr Merte was responsible for will be managed by the members of the board Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer and Marc Bunz as of now," the release continues.