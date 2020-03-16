© Anders

Anders adds capabilities via acquisition of Selectronic

Integrated display product and solutions experts, Anders, announces that the company is acquiring Selectronic, a company involved in optoelectronics and active displays.

“The acquisition of Selectronic strengthens Anders position as a leader in the industry and will facilitate our growth and expansion in the displays, touch technologies, and embedded computing market,” says Bernard Lim, Chair of the Board of Anders in a press release. Selectronic specialises in the design, development and supply of optoelectronic products, predominantly active displays and LEDs. This can range from a dashboard display for a contemporary high-end vehicle to the most basic LED for a consumable hand-held device. “Welcoming Selectronic into the Anders family offers an exciting opportunity for us to strengthen and expand our portfolio in terms of the latest technologies, capabilities, and capacity,” says Paul Mullen, General Manager of Anders explains. “With an excellent track record of optoelectronics and active displays, and a range of high-end, high-reliability and high-profile customers, the acquisition of Selectronic supports our vision and strategy for continued growth and development, enabling us to offer a broader range of technology, engineering services, and products to meet our customers’ current and future needs” Kelvin Stark, Sales Director, Selectronic adds; “We are excited to join the Anders team and with our complementary product and service portfolios, we will be able to expand our global reach and strengthen our supply chain. This will benefit all of our customers greatly, as they will be able to leverage off of our increased capabilities and supply chain.” This acquisition will add and enhance breadth to the company’s overall product portfolio, as well as depth to the range of engineering solutions and services accessible to their valued customers. It will also allow Anders to enter new markets, industries and geographies. It will also add speed; with manufacturing operations in China, logistics facilities in The Netherlands, and design and engineering resources in the UK and Italy.