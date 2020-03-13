© Sanmina

Sanmina CEO: 'We remain confident in our long-term prospects and strategy'

Sanmina Corporation says as a result of the impact of COVID-19, that it does not expect to meet the second quarter fiscal 2020 financial outlook previously announced.

"We continue to monitor this evolving situation, and the safety and health of our employees, customers and partners remain a priority," says Hartmut Liebel, Chief Executive Officer of Sanmina Corporation, in a short update. "I would like to thank our employees who have worked tirelessly in conjunction with our customers to mitigate supply chain disruption and support their demand requirements. While the full impact and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time, we believe the company has a strong operating model and solid balance sheet which will enable us to weather this disruption. We remain confident in our long-term prospects and strategy, and we will continue to manage Sanmina in a measured way to build value for the long term," Hartmut Liebel continues.