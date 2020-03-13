© PP Control Automation

New ESD facility opens new opportunities for PP Control & Automation

UK-based provider of manufacturing outsourcing services, PP Control & Automation, has invested over GBP 100,000 into creating a new Electrostatic Discharge manufacturing facility.

PP Control & Automation is targeting up to GBP 2 million of new opportunities where this dedicated and controlled environment will help it take on more complex and delicate builds encompassing high-end PCB assemblies and box builds. “It is a decision that is already paying off,” says Garry Myatt, Sales Director at PP Control & Automation, in a press release. “A number of our existing clients were asking us for this additional capability, so we decided that the time was right to make the investment and bring this service into our offering.” He continues: “This meant developing an environment that met the needs of our customers and legal compliance to the recognised standards and involved special flooring, benches and test equipment – all grounded to earth to ensure that life of the electronics is protected from potential electrostatic discharge. The company has now employed five new staff members for this area and all have undergone specific training to ensure compliance. PP Control & Automation estimates that there is GBP 2 million of new opportunities in the pipeline and, if these come to fruition, this manufacturing cell will increase in capacity and the company will need to recruit more staff.