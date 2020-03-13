© Leoni

Leoni expands with a clear focus on electromobility

Leoni, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Wire & Cable Solutions Division (WCS) location in Cuauhtémoc, Mexico, with a plant expansion and a focus on electromobility.

Leoni Cable in Cuauhtémoc, Mexico, has expanded rapidly over the past decade. Millions of dollars have been invested in buildings and machinery to expand the portfolio of wire and vehicle cable products. The number of employees has more than tripled since 2009. With its new extension for electromobility, Leoni is increasing its production area of 33’000 square metre by approximately 7’000 square metre. The total area will grow by about 29’000 metre from previously 76’000 metre. With this project, called EMOMEX (E-Mobility Mexico), Leoni is matching the mega-trend of vehicle electrification, especially in the form designing, developing and producing high-voltage cables and cables for charging systems. An investment of USD 27 million in equipment and machinery will further increase capacity for this and recruit 123 new staff in the region for the project. The total area of the new building is 7,500 square meters including offices and outdoor spaces with the option of a future additional extension of 3,200 square meters.