CML are the leaders for PCB solutions, we specialize in manufacturing and sourcing. Our global engineering team support your new projects throughout the whole PCB process, from the first idea right through to the end of life production. We understand our customer needs such as best product performance, increased reliability and cost effectiveness.



With our established manufacturing infrastructure, we can provide different kinds of technologies tailored to your needs. In the high demanding Automotive Industry one of our solutions are PCBs attached to aluminum plate which are used for LED technology for example lighting products like the headlights. Exceptional thermal conductivity performance, reliability and flexibility is requested for those PCBs.