Marvell Semiconductor makes more cuts in CA
In its latest round of workforce cuts, Marvell Technology Group Inc. has announced layoffs of 124 employees, including 94 in Santa Clara.
Among those displaced workers in Santa Clara are 63 engineers, 10 directors and 10 staff professionals, according to a story in the Silicon Valley Business Journal. “Marvell makes organizational changes to our global workforce on an ongoing basis,” company spokeswoman Kristin Hehir told the Business Journal in an email. “These updates focus on rebalancing our organization to match the current business outlook for our core markets and future success.” Marvell’s last major layoff was in June, when 66 jobs were eliminated, including 20 in Santa Clara. However, as of today, the company’s website lists 67 open positions in Santa Clara.
Leoni expands with a clear focus on electromobility Leoni, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Wire & Cable Solutions Division (WCS) location in Cuauhtémoc, Mexico, with a plant expansion and a focus on electromobility.
Silicon Labs expands IoT wireless platform Austin, Texas-based Silicon Labs has inked a definitive asset purchase agreement with Redpine Signals, headquartered in San Jose, California.
JAVAD EMS picks up robotic soldering system In an effort to push forward into automation of its manufacturing processes, JAVAD EMS (JEMS) has installed a Hako HU-200 robotic soldering system at its Santa Clara facility.
PCB market: sales and orders decreased in 2019 The year 2019 was marked by falling sales and fewer incoming orders for printed circuit board manufacturers in the DACH region.
NCAB Group acquires Flatfield in The Netherlands PCB supplier, NCAB Group, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Netherlands-based Flatfield Multiprint International B.V.
Enics plans a reshuffle - moves production from Raahe The EMS provider say that it will transform Raahe into a full-focus Engineering unit
Tesla on the hunt for central U.S. site In a Tweet yesterday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made clear that the decision to produce the company’s electric pickup truck in the central part of the U.S. has been made - it’s just a matter of exactly where.
Absolute EMS installs MIRTEC machines A MIRTEC MV-6 OMNI 3D AOI machine and MS-11e 3D SPI machine have found a new home at Absolute EMS headquarters in Santa Clara, California.
Marelli sets up NA headquarters in Michigan Tier 1 automotive supplier Marelli has signed a multi-year lease to relocate its North American headquarters to Southfield, Michigan.
SECO Integrates InHand Electronics SECO SpA through its subsidiary SECO USA completed the acquisition of InHand Electronics (InHand), a business based in Rockville, Maryland.
IQM makes its first expansion, establishes German subsidiary IQM Finland Oy has announced the appointment of quantum computing and quantum technology expert, Prof. Enrique Solano to lead its new subsidiary company in Munich, Germany.
Swedish EMS provider makes Germany a separate entity Swedish Hanza is dividing its Central European manufacturing cluster into two units to increase focus on the German market and leverage growth potential.
Aehr recieves $2,9 million-plus order for contactors and carriers Aehr Test Systems today announced it has received orders totaling over $2.9 million from its installed base of FOX test and burn-in system customers for its proprietary WaferPak Contactors and DiePak Carriers.
ZF and Wolong Electric kickstarts joint venture ZF Friedrichshafen AG and the Wolong Electric Group Co., Ltd. have officially put ink on paper related to their new joint venture.
ACDi’s adds Koh Young equipment to NC plant ACDi has made a capital equipment investment in PCB inspection technology at their Nashville, North Carolina factory.
Sanmina expands its production Thailand The new expanded manufacturing facility in Thailand will provide advanced custom packaging and assembly for products across the networking, 5G, data centre, automotive/LIDAR as well as the aerospace and defence market.
Global fab equipment spending poised for 2021 record high Global fab equipment spending promises to rebound from its 2019 downturn and see a modest recovery this year before a sharp uptick drives record investments in 2021, according to SEMI.
Aspocomp delivers a YoY revenue increase in 2019 Despite the lacklustre performance of the fourth quarter of 2019, the Finnish PCB manufacturer ended the full year with signs of growth on all lines.
Flex addresses COVID-19 impact on its 4Q20 Flex says that as a result of the still-evolving COVID-19 situation, it expects fourth quarter fiscal 2020 results to be negatively impacted and the company does not expect to meet its current guidance.
Allied Motion strengthens electronics capabilities via acquisition Allied Motion Technologies, a designer and manufacturer that sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions, has acquired Dynamic Controls Group, a subsidiary of Invacare Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of equipment for the medical mobility and rehabilitation markets.
Zollner is continuously watching the development of COVID-19 At Zollner Elektronik AG, an internal working group has been working intensively on the development of the coronavirus since the end of January and is constantly deriving suitable measures.
Brose starts building plant and R&D centre in Serbia German Brose has broken ground on its EUR 180 million investment which will result in a new production and R&D centre in Pancevo, Serbia.Load more news
