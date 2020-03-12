© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Silicon Labs expands IoT wireless platform

Austin, Texas-based Silicon Labs has inked a definitive asset purchase agreement with Redpine Signals, headquartered in San Jose, California.

Included in the purchase is Redpine Signals’ Wi-Fi and Bluetooth business, development center in Hyderabad, India, and patent portfolio for USD 308 million in cash, according to a press release. Silicon Labs CEO Tyson Tuttle said, "The acquisition of Redpine Signals' ultra-low-power Wi-Fi and Bluetooth products and extensive intellectual property portfolio will expand our leadership in IoT wireless technology. The addition of these products into our worldwide sales and distribution network will drive further momentum in the smart home, industrial IoT and commercial markets for customers who want to get to market quickly with Wi-Fi enabled connected devices." Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) meets the low power, performance, security and interoperability requirements needed in environments with hundreds or thousands of connected IoT devices. The integration of the Redpine Signals technology will accelerate Silicon Labs' roadmap for Wi-Fi 6 silicon, software and solutions. The company’s Bluetooth Classic IP (including Extended Data Rate) for audio applications including wearables, hearables, voice assistants and smart speakers is also part of the transaction. A workforce of approximately 200 housed at the design center in Hyderabad will join Silicon Labs’ efforts to scale R&D faster and more efficiently in one of the most talent-rich locations in India. Redpine Signals Founder and CEO Venkat Mattela said, "My team is excited to join Silicon Labs to help build a smarter, more connected world. Backed by two decades of advanced research in OFDM and MIMO systems, Redpine has created highly differentiated, low-power multiprotocol SoCs. Going forward, low-power Wi-Fi 6 is a key wireless technology for connectivity in IoT devices." The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.