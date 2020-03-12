© JAVAD

JAVAD EMS picks up robotic soldering system

In an effort to push forward into automation of its manufacturing processes, JAVAD EMS (JEMS) has installed a Hako HU-200 robotic soldering system at its Santa Clara facility.

The HU-200 is a 4-axis system with a large working envelope of 200mm x 300mm and offers a top speed of 800mm per second, with a repeatability of 0.01mm. The HU-200 uses the Hakko FU-601 Robotic Integration Soldering Module but integrates the communication of the Hakko FU500 Feeder Controller directly into the robot, a press release read. JEMS VIP Gary Walker said, “We have continued to look into all ways to automate our processes to drive down costs and increase efficiency. One thought was to look at ways to automate hand soldering to help mitigate the pressure of the availability of skilled hand soldering personnel here in the Bay Area. The Hakko soldering robot is a solution to that issue. The key for us was to find something that is easy to program and operator friendly to use while at same time not compromising quality in any way. We have been able to more than meet those objectives and are currently using the system on numerous PCBAs for a variety of customers and applications with the expectation that more of these systems will be put into production in the near future.” JEMS’ SMT lines are complete with inline 3D solder paste inspection and AOI complimented by fully automated 3D X-ray for solder joint inspection in its 40,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space.