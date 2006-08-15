Rehm is keeping up the speed

Rehm Scandinavia AB, the subsidiary of the Germany-based manufacturing equipment supplier rehm Anlagenbau GmbH, is doing well in the scandinavian market.

Many EMS providers are investing in advanced Nitrogen equipped soldering equipment, even the smaller manufacturers. In Scandinavia Rehm is selling about one Rehm V8 soldering reflow oven a week.



"Those who are investing today are investing heavily", Hans Erik West, CEO of Rehm Scandinavia told evertiq.



"The customers are having highly set requirements on the equipment and the process", says Hans Erik West.



During the summer Rehm has delivered the V8 reflow soldering oven to the Swedish EMS providers Legotronic, ElektronikPartner i Vänersborg and three others.